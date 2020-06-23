2586 S Eagle Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This wonderful home is located in Crestridge and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with the Master suite on the top floor. This spacious home has 2427 square feet of living area. The basement has been finished and converted into a bedroom plus with an additional bonus room! A wood burning fireplace, large water heater and high efficiency furnace will make this home exceptional during the winter months.



The backyard has numerous large trees as well as a screened in back porch. The extra wide 2 car garage allows the opportunity to store your Boat, RV or Trailer.



This property allows easy access to the interstate and light rail.



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.



If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.