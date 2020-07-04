All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:07 PM

25830 East Euclid Drive

25830 East Euclid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25830 East Euclid Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Aurora! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have any available units?
25830 East Euclid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 25830 East Euclid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25830 East Euclid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25830 East Euclid Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25830 East Euclid Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive offer parking?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have a pool?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have accessible units?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25830 East Euclid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25830 East Euclid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

