2581 Moline St

Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bed Townhome in Stapleton's Bluff Lake community. 1166 square feet of living space plus 2 patios/decks. Open floor plan, hardwood floors on the main floor, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and quartz counter tops. Other highlights include central air conditioning, washer/dryer, walk-in closet, attached oversized one-car garage. Walking distance to the Stanley Marketplace, restaurants, grocery store, and numerous Stapleton parks. Very close to Anschutz medical campus -- University Hospital, Children's Hospital, and the VA. Dogs Considered with $350 refundable pet deposit. Contact New Age today!