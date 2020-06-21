All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2581 Moline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2581 Moline St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

2581 Moline St

2581 Moline Street · (630) 390-6650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2581 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 Bed Townhome in Stapleton's Bluff Lake community. 1166 square feet of living space plus 2 patios/decks. Open floor plan, hardwood floors on the main floor, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and quartz counter tops. Other highlights include central air conditioning, washer/dryer, walk-in closet, attached oversized one-car garage. Walking distance to the Stanley Marketplace, restaurants, grocery store, and numerous Stapleton parks. Very close to Anschutz medical campus -- University Hospital, Children's Hospital, and the VA. Dogs Considered with $350 refundable pet deposit. Contact New Age today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Moline St have any available units?
2581 Moline St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 Moline St have?
Some of 2581 Moline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Moline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2581 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 2581 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Moline St does offer parking.
Does 2581 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 Moline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Moline St have a pool?
No, 2581 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 2581 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2581 Moline St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2581 Moline St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity