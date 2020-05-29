All apartments in Aurora
2577 South Truckee Way
2577 South Truckee Way

2577 South Truckee Way · No Longer Available
Location

2577 South Truckee Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 South Truckee Way have any available units?
2577 South Truckee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2577 South Truckee Way currently offering any rent specials?
2577 South Truckee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 South Truckee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 South Truckee Way is pet friendly.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way offer parking?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not offer parking.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way have a pool?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not have a pool.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way have accessible units?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 South Truckee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 South Truckee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
