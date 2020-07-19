25381 E Ottawa Dr

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BDR 3 BATH HOUSE CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS - Property Id: 11678
***Extended Lease Special***
* 18 month lease $2,700/Month
* 24 month lease $2,600/Month
Wonderful Tallyn's Reach Community!! *Beautiful 2-story home * 3 bedrooms plus loft * Main floor study * Large great room with soaring ceilings and large windows * Gas fireplace * Hardwood floors * Open kitchen with dark maple cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry * Breakfast bar with pendant lights * Spacious master with 5 piece bath - large soaking tub and over sized shower - walk-in closet * Nice loft - great kid's play area or TV room * 2 good size secondary bedrooms * Manicured back yard with deck and Gazebo * Full unfinished basement * Community pool, tennis courts and club house * Award winning Cherry Creek Schools!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4762193)