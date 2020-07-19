25381 E Ottawa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 3 BDR 3 BATH HOUSE CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS - Property Id: 11678



***Extended Lease Special***

* 18 month lease $2,700/Month

* 24 month lease $2,600/Month



Wonderful Tallyn's Reach Community!! *Beautiful 2-story home * 3 bedrooms plus loft * Main floor study * Large great room with soaring ceilings and large windows * Gas fireplace * Hardwood floors * Open kitchen with dark maple cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry * Breakfast bar with pendant lights * Spacious master with 5 piece bath - large soaking tub and over sized shower - walk-in closet * Nice loft - great kid's play area or TV room * 2 good size secondary bedrooms * Manicured back yard with deck and Gazebo * Full unfinished basement * Community pool, tennis courts and club house * Award winning Cherry Creek Schools!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11678

Property Id 11678



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4762193)