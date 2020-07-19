All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

25381 E Ottawa Dr

25381 E Ottawa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25381 E Ottawa Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL 3 BDR 3 BATH HOUSE CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS - Property Id: 11678

***Extended Lease Special***
* 18 month lease $2,700/Month
* 24 month lease $2,600/Month

Wonderful Tallyn's Reach Community!! *Beautiful 2-story home * 3 bedrooms plus loft * Main floor study * Large great room with soaring ceilings and large windows * Gas fireplace * Hardwood floors * Open kitchen with dark maple cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry * Breakfast bar with pendant lights * Spacious master with 5 piece bath - large soaking tub and over sized shower - walk-in closet * Nice loft - great kid's play area or TV room * 2 good size secondary bedrooms * Manicured back yard with deck and Gazebo * Full unfinished basement * Community pool, tennis courts and club house * Award winning Cherry Creek Schools!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11678
Property Id 11678

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4762193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have any available units?
25381 E Ottawa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have?
Some of 25381 E Ottawa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25381 E Ottawa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25381 E Ottawa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25381 E Ottawa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25381 E Ottawa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr offer parking?
No, 25381 E Ottawa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25381 E Ottawa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 25381 E Ottawa Dr has a pool.
Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have accessible units?
No, 25381 E Ottawa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25381 E Ottawa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25381 E Ottawa Dr has units with dishwashers.
