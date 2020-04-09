All apartments in Aurora
25131 East Ottawa Drive

25131 East Ottawa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25131 East Ottawa Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Open floorplan. Large bright kitchen with granite, updated cabinets, double oven, and gas cooktop. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Office on the main level. Brick fenced xeriscaped backyard. Master has 5 piece master bath with large walk-in closet. Big loft. All three bedrooms upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, one half bath down. No neighbors behind and on one side with greenbelt. Very close to Black Forest Hills Elementry, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School. Conveniently located next to Southlands Mall. King Soopers. Sorry, no section 8. Open to some pets with increased deposit. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have any available units?
25131 East Ottawa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have?
Some of 25131 East Ottawa Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25131 East Ottawa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25131 East Ottawa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25131 East Ottawa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25131 East Ottawa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive offer parking?
No, 25131 East Ottawa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25131 East Ottawa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have a pool?
No, 25131 East Ottawa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have accessible units?
No, 25131 East Ottawa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25131 East Ottawa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25131 East Ottawa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

