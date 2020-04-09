25131 East Ottawa Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Open floorplan. Large bright kitchen with granite, updated cabinets, double oven, and gas cooktop. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Office on the main level. Brick fenced xeriscaped backyard. Master has 5 piece master bath with large walk-in closet. Big loft. All three bedrooms upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, one half bath down. No neighbors behind and on one side with greenbelt. Very close to Black Forest Hills Elementry, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School. Conveniently located next to Southlands Mall. King Soopers. Sorry, no section 8. Open to some pets with increased deposit. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.