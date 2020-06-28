Rent Calculator
Last updated October 28 2019 at 10:24 PM
2372 Hanover St
2372 Hanover Street
No Longer Available
2372 Hanover Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch style house with 2 bedrooms, bath and living room on the main level + 3 bedrooms, laundry room, bath and second living room in the basement. Spacious back yard.
Feeds to Fletcher Elementary, North Middle, and Aurora Central High.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 2372 Hanover St have any available units?
2372 Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 2372 Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 2372 Hanover St offer parking?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not offer parking.
Does 2372 Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Hanover St have a pool?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2372 Hanover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2372 Hanover St does not have units with air conditioning.
