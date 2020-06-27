2365 Elmira St Unit B

Amenities

**2 Bedroom 1 bath basement unit on Elmira!!** - Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit available in sweet Aurora Duplex! This home gives you 1,000 Sq Ft of space leaving you plenty of room to spread out and has a private entrance in the back! It comes with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious eat in kitchen, a roomy bathroom and large living room with plush carpeting throughout! This duplex JUST got a brand new sprinkler system installed to keep the grass perfectly green and healthy for added curb appeal! You'll have a private backyard, ample on street parking and a shared laundry room for both units to use!



Don't miss out on this one! Call us today and schedule a showing!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month Lease Options

*40.00 application fee

*No Pets

*$100 Flat Utility Fee due at the time of rent

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



