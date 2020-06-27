All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2365 Elmira St Unit B

2365 Elmira St
Location

2365 Elmira St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**2 Bedroom 1 bath basement unit on Elmira!!** - Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit available in sweet Aurora Duplex! This home gives you 1,000 Sq Ft of space leaving you plenty of room to spread out and has a private entrance in the back! It comes with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious eat in kitchen, a roomy bathroom and large living room with plush carpeting throughout! This duplex JUST got a brand new sprinkler system installed to keep the grass perfectly green and healthy for added curb appeal! You'll have a private backyard, ample on street parking and a shared laundry room for both units to use!

Don't miss out on this one! Call us today and schedule a showing!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No Pets
*$100 Flat Utility Fee due at the time of rent
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE5093432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have any available units?
2365 Elmira St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2365 Elmira St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Elmira St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Elmira St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B offer parking?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 Elmira St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2365 Elmira St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
