2365 Elmira St Unit B

Amenities
**2 Bedroom 1 bath basement unit on Elmira!!** - Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit available in sweet Aurora Duplex! This home gives you 1,000 Sq Ft of space leaving you plenty of room to spread out and has a private entrance in the back! It comes with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious eat in kitchen, a roomy bathroom and large living room with plush carpeting throughout! This duplex JUST got a brand new sprinkler system installed to keep the grass perfectly green and healthy for added curb appeal! You'll have a private backyard, ample on street parking and a shared laundry room for both units to use!
Don't miss out on this one! Call us today and schedule a showing!!
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No Pets
*$100 Flat Utility Fee due at the time of rent
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance
(RLNE5093432)