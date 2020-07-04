All apartments in Aurora
23636 East 5th Place - 1

23636 East 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23636 East 5th Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Cross Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
** NEW PROPERTY**
Brand new beautiful spacious town home on two levels, with new everything! New blinds and refrigerator will be installed shortly.
The main level has a large entry, dining nook, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops. Large Living room and a powder room.
The upper level has master bedroom, master bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, laundry room and family bathroom. Two car garage!
Community landscaping will be completed by the HOA early spring. Included is access to the community center with large outdoor pool, just across the street.
For more information or to setup a showing please call Beverley (720) 236-667

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have any available units?
23636 East 5th Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have?
Some of 23636 East 5th Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23636 East 5th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
23636 East 5th Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23636 East 5th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23636 East 5th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23636 East 5th Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.

