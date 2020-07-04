23636 East 5th Place - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

** NEW PROPERTY**

Brand new beautiful spacious town home on two levels, with new everything! New blinds and refrigerator will be installed shortly.

The main level has a large entry, dining nook, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops. Large Living room and a powder room.

The upper level has master bedroom, master bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, laundry room and family bathroom. Two car garage!

Community landscaping will be completed by the HOA early spring. Included is access to the community center with large outdoor pool, just across the street.

For more information or to setup a showing please call Beverley (720) 236-667