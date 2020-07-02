2363 Emporia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2d1e70008 ---- Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space. These apartments feature air conditioning and on-site laundry facilities, as well as free off-street parking. Tailwind is located just 2 blocks from the brand-new Stanley Marketplace, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus. Located in northwest Aurora, Tailwind Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.