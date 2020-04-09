2349 Oakland St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Tri-Level Home - You must see this updated tri-level all-brick home with charm and character on a quiet treed street 1/2 block from everything new at Stapleton! You are also less than one mile from Children's Hospital, CU Hospital, and Sand Creek Park, and walking distance to light rail*kitchen boasts shimmering new granite counters with stainless integrated sink and all new Whirpool appliances*spacious living room w/large picture windows*formal dining*3 bedrooms up sharing hall bath and one bedroom in lower level with 2nd hall bath*original hardwood floors throughout the main level and upstairs*nice rec room/family room in lower level w/new carpeting*covered front and back patios*low maintenance backyard yard with one of the largest trees in the area in the center, plus dog run*new outside trim paint coming*newer vinyl windows throughout*Dogs O.K. no cats. No section 8.



(RLNE5033808)