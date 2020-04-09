All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2349 Oakland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2349 Oakland St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2349 Oakland St

2349 Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2349 Oakland Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Tri-Level Home - You must see this updated tri-level all-brick home with charm and character on a quiet treed street 1/2 block from everything new at Stapleton! You are also less than one mile from Children's Hospital, CU Hospital, and Sand Creek Park, and walking distance to light rail*kitchen boasts shimmering new granite counters with stainless integrated sink and all new Whirpool appliances*spacious living room w/large picture windows*formal dining*3 bedrooms up sharing hall bath and one bedroom in lower level with 2nd hall bath*original hardwood floors throughout the main level and upstairs*nice rec room/family room in lower level w/new carpeting*covered front and back patios*low maintenance backyard yard with one of the largest trees in the area in the center, plus dog run*new outside trim paint coming*newer vinyl windows throughout*Dogs O.K. no cats. No section 8.

(RLNE5033808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Oakland St have any available units?
2349 Oakland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Oakland St have?
Some of 2349 Oakland St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Oakland St currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Oakland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Oakland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 Oakland St is pet friendly.
Does 2349 Oakland St offer parking?
No, 2349 Oakland St does not offer parking.
Does 2349 Oakland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Oakland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Oakland St have a pool?
No, 2349 Oakland St does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Oakland St have accessible units?
No, 2349 Oakland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Oakland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Oakland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College