2348 Emporia St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

2348 Emporia St

2348 Emporia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Emporia Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large One Bedroom 1 Block from the New Stanley Marketplace Available Immediately!
-Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Stove, Great Location!!
-Spacious & Updated One Bedroom Close to Stapleton

This large 1 bedroom has a gas stove, newer hardwood plank flooring, spacious bedroom, and is updated.

Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent!

Resident responsible for gas/electric

For Showings, call or text Christine @ (720) 469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Emporia St have any available units?
2348 Emporia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2348 Emporia St currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Emporia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Emporia St pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Emporia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2348 Emporia St offer parking?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not offer parking.
Does 2348 Emporia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Emporia St have a pool?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Emporia St have accessible units?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Emporia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 Emporia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 Emporia St does not have units with air conditioning.
