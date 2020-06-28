Rent Calculator
2324 S Troy St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM
2324 S Troy St
2324 South Troy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2324 South Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remolded 4 bedroom, new carpet, finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2324 S Troy St have any available units?
2324 S Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2324 S Troy St have?
Some of 2324 S Troy St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2324 S Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
2324 S Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 S Troy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St is pet friendly.
Does 2324 S Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St offers parking.
Does 2324 S Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 S Troy St have a pool?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not have a pool.
Does 2324 S Troy St have accessible units?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 S Troy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St has units with dishwashers.
