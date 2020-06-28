All apartments in Aurora
2324 S Troy St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM

2324 S Troy St

2324 South Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2324 South Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remolded 4 bedroom, new carpet, finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 S Troy St have any available units?
2324 S Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 S Troy St have?
Some of 2324 S Troy St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 S Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
2324 S Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 S Troy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St is pet friendly.
Does 2324 S Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St offers parking.
Does 2324 S Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 S Troy St have a pool?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not have a pool.
Does 2324 S Troy St have accessible units?
No, 2324 S Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 S Troy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 S Troy St has units with dishwashers.
