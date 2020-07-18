All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2300 Moline St

2300 Moline Street · (720) 336-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Moline St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2300 Moline St Available 08/01/20 Updated Single-Family Home with Sunroom, 2 Car Garage & Large Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an expansive fenced in yard, perfect for grilling & enjoying outdoor activities, in addition to a large double car garage! The attached sun-room brings in lots of natural light, along with a spacious finished basement. Upgrades like stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops make the interior just as enjoyable to spend time inside as outside!

LOCATION
- One and a half blocks from Montview Elementary School
- Half a mile from Isabella Bird Community School
- Half a mile from North Middle School
- Less than one mile from Moorhead Memorial Park
- One mile from Sand Creek Park and Bluff Lake Nature Center
- One mile from F-15 Community Pool

This home is currently occupied.
Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE4613876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Moline St have any available units?
2300 Moline St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Moline St have?
Some of 2300 Moline St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Moline St offers parking.
Does 2300 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Moline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Moline St have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Moline St has a pool.
Does 2300 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 2300 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Moline St does not have units with dishwashers.
