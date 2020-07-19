All apartments in Aurora
2280 S Oswego St
2280 S Oswego St

2280 S Oswego Way · No Longer Available
Location

2280 S Oswego Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
2bed 2 bath condo - Property Id: 93893

Nicely kept two bed two bath condo, with balcony. Available immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93893
Property Id 93893

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4617589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 S Oswego St have any available units?
2280 S Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 S Oswego St have?
Some of 2280 S Oswego St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 S Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
2280 S Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 S Oswego St pet-friendly?
No, 2280 S Oswego St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2280 S Oswego St offer parking?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not offer parking.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have a pool?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 S Oswego St has units with dishwashers.
