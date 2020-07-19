Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2280 S Oswego St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2280 S Oswego St
2280 S Oswego Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2280 S Oswego Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2bed 2 bath condo - Property Id: 93893
Nicely kept two bed two bath condo, with balcony. Available immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93893
Property Id 93893
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4617589)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2280 S Oswego St have any available units?
2280 S Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2280 S Oswego St have?
Some of 2280 S Oswego St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2280 S Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
2280 S Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 S Oswego St pet-friendly?
No, 2280 S Oswego St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 2280 S Oswego St offer parking?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not offer parking.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have a pool?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 2280 S Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 S Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 S Oswego St has units with dishwashers.
