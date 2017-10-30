22655 E Ontario #202.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

What a great unit!!! 3 bed/ 2 bathrooms ( 3rd bedroom is non conforming) Double sink, walk in closet and alcove are part of the Master bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has Waynes coating and Designer paint. Gas fireplace, balcony and separate eating area. Cook top stove and built in Microwave. Detached garage is included too.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.