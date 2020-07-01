All apartments in Aurora
22425 East Lehigh Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

22425 East Lehigh Place

22425 E Lehigh Place · No Longer Available
Location

22425 E Lehigh Place, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in East Quincy Highlands! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have any available units?
22425 East Lehigh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 22425 East Lehigh Place currently offering any rent specials?
22425 East Lehigh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22425 East Lehigh Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22425 East Lehigh Place is pet friendly.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place offer parking?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not offer parking.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have a pool?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not have a pool.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have accessible units?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22425 East Lehigh Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22425 East Lehigh Place does not have units with air conditioning.

