Aurora, CO
22351 E. Plymouth Circle
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:51 AM

22351 E. Plymouth Circle

22351 East Plymouth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22351 East Plymouth Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Available for move in October 7th!!! This 2 bed/3 bath town home offers an open, bright and spacious floor plan with over 2,400 square feet! The home backs to Saddle Rock Golf Course and is located in a great Saddle Rock neighborhood! The open kitchen offers tons of cabinetry, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and a built-in desk space! This home has tons of storage! Additional Features include a Main floor master, new paint, unfinished basement and close proximity to shopping. Rent includes access to Community Clubhouse and Pool. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. Sorry, no pets allowed. No smoking. There is an application fee per applicant/occupant over the age of 18. To view our rental criteria and apply, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call us to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have any available units?
22351 E. Plymouth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have?
Some of 22351 E. Plymouth Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22351 E. Plymouth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22351 E. Plymouth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22351 E. Plymouth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle offer parking?
No, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle has a pool.
Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have accessible units?
No, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22351 E. Plymouth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22351 E. Plymouth Circle has units with dishwashers.
