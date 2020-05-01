22351 E. Plymouth Circle

Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse furnished range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Available for move in October 7th!!! This 2 bed/3 bath town home offers an open, bright and spacious floor plan with over 2,400 square feet! The home backs to Saddle Rock Golf Course and is located in a great Saddle Rock neighborhood! The open kitchen offers tons of cabinetry, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and a built-in desk space! This home has tons of storage! Additional Features include a Main floor master, new paint, unfinished basement and close proximity to shopping. Rent includes access to Community Clubhouse and Pool. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. Sorry, no pets allowed. No smoking. There is an application fee per applicant/occupant over the age of 18. To view our rental criteria and apply, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call us to schedule your showing!