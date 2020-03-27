All apartments in Aurora
2231 S. Vaughn Way #221B Arapahoe County

Location

2231 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
* Great location off Iliff and I-225, 1 Bed with lots of amenities such as (AC, pool, hot tub, club house, elevator, washer/dryer in building. - * Great location off Iliff and I-225, 1 Bed with lots of amenities such as (AC, pool, hot tub, club house, elevator, washer/dryer in building.

* 2231 S. Vaughn Way #221-B in Torrey Pines.
* 1Bed, 1 Bath, 972 SF+ patio. Building has elevator, lots of parking, pool and clubhouse.
* Cats OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See website for more information.
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button or the grey button.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5081380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

