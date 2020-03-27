2231 S. Vaughn Way #221B Arapahoe County

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool cats allowed hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

* Great location off Iliff and I-225, 1 Bed with lots of amenities such as (AC, pool, hot tub, club house, elevator, washer/dryer in building. - * Great location off Iliff and I-225, 1 Bed with lots of amenities such as (AC, pool, hot tub, club house, elevator, washer/dryer in building.



* 2231 S. Vaughn Way #221-B in Torrey Pines.

* 1Bed, 1 Bath, 972 SF+ patio. Building has elevator, lots of parking, pool and clubhouse.

* Cats OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See website for more information.

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button or the grey button.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5081380)