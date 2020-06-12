2230 S Vaughn Way

Amenities
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows. From there, you will find the first bedroom that is nicely sized with a full bathroom just across the way. Further in, you will fall in love with the chef's kitchen with all stainless appliances, beautiful countertops and plenty of cabinets! This opens up into your dining room and family room which features a gas fireplace. The master suite has space for your king sized furniture and features a walk-in closet, huge soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. The back patio is spacious and offers the perfect place for relaxing while taking in the beautiful views of the golf course. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com