Aurora, CO
2230 S Vaughn Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:34 PM

2230 S Vaughn Way

2230 South Vaughn Way · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2230 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
internet access
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows. From there, you will find the first bedroom that is nicely sized with a full bathroom just across the way. Further in, you will fall in love with the chef's kitchen with all stainless appliances, beautiful countertops and plenty of cabinets! This opens up into your dining room and family room which features a gas fireplace. The master suite has space for your king sized furniture and features a walk-in closet, huge soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. The back patio is spacious and offers the perfect place for relaxing while taking in the beautiful views of the golf course. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 S Vaughn Way have any available units?
2230 S Vaughn Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 S Vaughn Way have?
Some of 2230 S Vaughn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 S Vaughn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2230 S Vaughn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 S Vaughn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 S Vaughn Way is pet friendly.
Does 2230 S Vaughn Way offer parking?
No, 2230 S Vaughn Way does not offer parking.
Does 2230 S Vaughn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 S Vaughn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 S Vaughn Way have a pool?
No, 2230 S Vaughn Way does not have a pool.
Does 2230 S Vaughn Way have accessible units?
No, 2230 S Vaughn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 S Vaughn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 S Vaughn Way has units with dishwashers.
