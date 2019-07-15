All apartments in Aurora
2216 Macon St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2216 Macon St

2216 North Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2216 North Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2216 Macon St Available 07/05/19 - This friendly space is waiting to become your home!

This friendly 1952 ranch home has 3 nicely sized bedrooms and will be ready to go July 5!

It has been recently painted in modern neutrals, and has plenty of natural light. The living room has a beautiful coved ceiling, and plenty of space for spreading out. The large eat-in kitchen makes meals a breeze, whether for one or many. Central air-conditioning keeps you cool all summer.

Outdoors, there is a storage shed and a detached oversized 2 car garage to meet your storage needs. There is also a large flagstone patio, great for hosting BBQs.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE3873064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Macon St have any available units?
2216 Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Macon St have?
Some of 2216 Macon St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Macon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Macon St is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Macon St offers parking.
Does 2216 Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Macon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Macon St have a pool?
No, 2216 Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Macon St have accessible units?
No, 2216 Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Macon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Macon St does not have units with dishwashers.
