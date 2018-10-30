All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2211 Sable Blvd #709.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2211 Sable Blvd #709
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2211 Sable Blvd #709

2211 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2211 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Coming soon beautiful apartment completely made new two bed apartment! - Newly built 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Woodmor Village in Aurora. Pictures coming up soon.

Located on the 3rd story, unit features fresh paint, brand new high end carpet, matching appliances, and newly remodeled bathroom. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Large south facing balcony with mountain views.

Rent: $1250
Utilities: $75
Deposit: $1250

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care.
Features:
-central AC
-washer and dryer
-designated parking spot
-balcony

We love furry friends!
$250 one-time pet fee
$25 monthly rent

Provides easy access to I-225, I-70, numerous RTD routes. Light Rail close by and only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus!

For more information:
Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com or
720.451.2960

(RLNE5556663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have any available units?
2211 Sable Blvd #709 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have?
Some of 2211 Sable Blvd #709's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Sable Blvd #709 currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Sable Blvd #709 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Sable Blvd #709 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 offers parking.
Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have a pool?
No, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have accessible units?
No, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Sable Blvd #709 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Sable Blvd #709 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College