2211 Sable Blvd #709

Amenities
Coming soon beautiful apartment completely made new two bed apartment! - Newly built 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Woodmor Village in Aurora. Pictures coming up soon.
Located on the 3rd story, unit features fresh paint, brand new high end carpet, matching appliances, and newly remodeled bathroom. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Large south facing balcony with mountain views.
Rent: $1250
Utilities: $75
Deposit: $1250
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care.
Features:
-central AC
-washer and dryer
-designated parking spot
-balcony
We love furry friends!
$250 one-time pet fee
$25 monthly rent
Provides easy access to I-225, I-70, numerous RTD routes. Light Rail close by and only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus!
For more information:
Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com or
720.451.2960
(RLNE5556663)