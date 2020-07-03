All apartments in Aurora
2211 Lima St

Location

2211 Lima St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2211 Lima St Available 01/18/19 Large 5BD, 2BA Home with Sun Room and Fenced Yard, Near Stapleton Center - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,430
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: attached 1-car garage, with additional off-street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3597407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Lima St have any available units?
2211 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Lima St have?
Some of 2211 Lima St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Lima St offers parking.
Does 2211 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Lima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Lima St have a pool?
No, 2211 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 2211 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Lima St has units with dishwashers.

