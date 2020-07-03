Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2211 Lima St Available 01/18/19 Large 5BD, 2BA Home with Sun Room and Fenced Yard, Near Stapleton Center - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,430

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: attached 1-car garage, with additional off-street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly water fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3597407)