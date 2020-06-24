2209 Ironton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Ranch with huge yard and private garage! - Excellence applied in remodeling this classic ranch home:



Granite counters, SS appliances, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, partially finished basement, 2 car detached garage.



Amazing house & close to Stapleton's Eastbridge Town Center and Stanley Marketplace.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE3448008)