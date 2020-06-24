All apartments in Aurora
2209 Ironton St

2209 Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Ranch with huge yard and private garage! - Excellence applied in remodeling this classic ranch home:

Granite counters, SS appliances, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, partially finished basement, 2 car detached garage.

Amazing house & close to Stapleton's Eastbridge Town Center and Stanley Marketplace.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE3448008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Ironton St have any available units?
2209 Ironton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Ironton St have?
Some of 2209 Ironton St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Ironton St currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Ironton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Ironton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Ironton St is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Ironton St offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Ironton St offers parking.
Does 2209 Ironton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Ironton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Ironton St have a pool?
No, 2209 Ironton St does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Ironton St have accessible units?
No, 2209 Ironton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Ironton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Ironton St has units with dishwashers.
