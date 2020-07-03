220 Granby Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 951 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Save A Lot, Target, Dennys, Michaels, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, 6TH Ave, and I-70.



Nearby schools include Laredo Elementary School, East Middle School, Hinkley High School, and Community College of Aurora.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



