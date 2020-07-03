All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 220 Granby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
220 Granby Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

220 Granby Street

220 Granby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 951 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Save A Lot, Target, Dennys, Michaels, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, 6TH Ave, and I-70.

Nearby schools include Laredo Elementary School, East Middle School, Hinkley High School, and Community College of Aurora.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Granby Street have any available units?
220 Granby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Granby Street have?
Some of 220 Granby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Granby Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Granby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Granby Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Granby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 220 Granby Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Granby Street offers parking.
Does 220 Granby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Granby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Granby Street have a pool?
No, 220 Granby Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Granby Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Granby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Granby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Granby Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College