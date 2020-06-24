All apartments in Aurora
Location

208 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

