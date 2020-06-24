208 South Nome Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.



Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



