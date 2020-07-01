Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 1
2067 S Kenton Ct
2067 South Kenton Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2067 South Kenton Court, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single-Family Ranch Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 160000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160000p
Property Id 160000
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5178999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct have any available units?
2067 S Kenton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2067 S Kenton Ct have?
Some of 2067 S Kenton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2067 S Kenton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2067 S Kenton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 S Kenton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2067 S Kenton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct offer parking?
No, 2067 S Kenton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 S Kenton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct have a pool?
No, 2067 S Kenton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct have accessible units?
No, 2067 S Kenton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 S Kenton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2067 S Kenton Ct has units with dishwashers.
