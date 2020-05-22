All apartments in Aurora
Location

2049 South Salida Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic Walk-out Ranch!!! Newer Windows* New Landscaping*Skylight* Ceiling Fans* New Garage Floor* Finished Garage* Pantry* Central Air Conditioning* Shows beautifully* Awesome Deck* Finished Play/Rec Room or Office in the Walk out Basement* Newer Dishwasher and Newer Stove* Must See*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 S Salida St have any available units?
2049 S Salida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 S Salida St have?
Some of 2049 S Salida St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 S Salida St currently offering any rent specials?
2049 S Salida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 S Salida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 S Salida St is pet friendly.
Does 2049 S Salida St offer parking?
Yes, 2049 S Salida St offers parking.
Does 2049 S Salida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 S Salida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 S Salida St have a pool?
No, 2049 S Salida St does not have a pool.
Does 2049 S Salida St have accessible units?
No, 2049 S Salida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 S Salida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 S Salida St has units with dishwashers.

