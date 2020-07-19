Rent Calculator
2045 S Salida St
2045 South Salida Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2045 South Salida Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Great Home, Fantastic Neighborhood! Large square footage, Newer Windows, Newer Exterior Paint, Newer Garage Floor and Driveway, Newer Flooring, new roof.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2045 S Salida St have any available units?
2045 S Salida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2045 S Salida St have?
Some of 2045 S Salida St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2045 S Salida St currently offering any rent specials?
2045 S Salida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 S Salida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 S Salida St is pet friendly.
Does 2045 S Salida St offer parking?
Yes, 2045 S Salida St offers parking.
Does 2045 S Salida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 S Salida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 S Salida St have a pool?
No, 2045 S Salida St does not have a pool.
Does 2045 S Salida St have accessible units?
No, 2045 S Salida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 S Salida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 S Salida St has units with dishwashers.
