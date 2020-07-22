20445 East Columbia Place

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Conservatory will welcome you with 3,678 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, an office/study room, a security system, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willow Bend Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Movie Tavern Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Kids Adventures Aurora Frontier P-8, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



