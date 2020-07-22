All apartments in Aurora
20445 East Columbia Place
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

20445 East Columbia Place

20445 East Columbia Place · No Longer Available
Location

20445 East Columbia Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Conservatory will welcome you with 3,678 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, an office/study room, a security system, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willow Bend Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Movie Tavern Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Kids Adventures Aurora Frontier P-8, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20445 East Columbia Place have any available units?
20445 East Columbia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 20445 East Columbia Place have?
Some of 20445 East Columbia Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20445 East Columbia Place currently offering any rent specials?
20445 East Columbia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20445 East Columbia Place pet-friendly?
No, 20445 East Columbia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 20445 East Columbia Place offer parking?
Yes, 20445 East Columbia Place offers parking.
Does 20445 East Columbia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20445 East Columbia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20445 East Columbia Place have a pool?
No, 20445 East Columbia Place does not have a pool.
Does 20445 East Columbia Place have accessible units?
No, 20445 East Columbia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20445 East Columbia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20445 East Columbia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
