2035 Jamaica St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Newly remodeled, quiet location, comfy home! - Property Id: 131106



Beautiful ranch has been totally refurbished in a coveted location - 1.5 miles from Children's Hospital, Anschutz, Fitzsimmons Complex, new bio-tech companies & Stapleton shops. 20 minutes to downtown, quick access to I70, I225 & public transportation.

Cooking is made easy in beautiful kitchen with block tile, granite & new stainless steel appliances: cooktop stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is fresh, pottery barn paint & refinished wood floors for the entire first floor, plus modern 2" wood blinds. Laundry includes high efficiency washer & dryer.

There are two bedrooms, full bath, dining area, living-room, kitchen on the first floor. Carpeted living space, third bedroom, & bathroom with shower below grade & separate laundry room.

The back yard has a new 6' privacy fence with large gate, parking pad for car or camper, & covered patio. New sprinkler system to help with lawn care.

Dog rent is $40/mo. for nice dogs. Sorry No Cats.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131106

