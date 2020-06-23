All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 23 2019

2035 Jamaica St

2035 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Newly remodeled, quiet location, comfy home! - Property Id: 131106

Beautiful ranch has been totally refurbished in a coveted location - 1.5 miles from Children's Hospital, Anschutz, Fitzsimmons Complex, new bio-tech companies & Stapleton shops. 20 minutes to downtown, quick access to I70, I225 & public transportation.
Cooking is made easy in beautiful kitchen with block tile, granite & new stainless steel appliances: cooktop stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is fresh, pottery barn paint & refinished wood floors for the entire first floor, plus modern 2" wood blinds. Laundry includes high efficiency washer & dryer.
There are two bedrooms, full bath, dining area, living-room, kitchen on the first floor. Carpeted living space, third bedroom, & bathroom with shower below grade & separate laundry room.
The back yard has a new 6' privacy fence with large gate, parking pad for car or camper, & covered patio. New sprinkler system to help with lawn care.
Dog rent is $40/mo. for nice dogs. Sorry No Cats.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131106
Property Id 131106

(RLNE4966362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Jamaica St have any available units?
2035 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Jamaica St have?
Some of 2035 Jamaica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Jamaica St offers parking.
Does 2035 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 Jamaica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 2035 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 2035 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.
