Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2023 S Ivory Way

2023 South Ivory Way · No Longer Available
Location

2023 South Ivory Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch style home - Property Id: 252860

It's a
3 bedroom
2 bath
2 Living rooms
Big back yard
$2300 includes electric bill
Plenty of space
Close to Aurora mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252860
Property Id 252860

(RLNE5672930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 S Ivory Way have any available units?
2023 S Ivory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 S Ivory Way have?
Some of 2023 S Ivory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 S Ivory Way currently offering any rent specials?
2023 S Ivory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 S Ivory Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 S Ivory Way is pet friendly.
Does 2023 S Ivory Way offer parking?
No, 2023 S Ivory Way does not offer parking.
Does 2023 S Ivory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 S Ivory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 S Ivory Way have a pool?
No, 2023 S Ivory Way does not have a pool.
Does 2023 S Ivory Way have accessible units?
No, 2023 S Ivory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 S Ivory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 S Ivory Way does not have units with dishwashers.

