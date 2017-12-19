2008 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80013 Horseshoe Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
This beautiful 1 bedroom town home has been totally redone. New paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large living room has fireplace and sliding door to the fenced in patio. The bedroom and bath are located upstairs. Over-sized 2 car garage. Available immediately. Only $1500 month. Pets ok with deposit and owners permission. No Section 8. We look for tenants with a combined income of 3x rent. Call for a showing today. This property wonth last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street have any available units?
2008 South Hannibal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 South Hannibal Street have?
Some of 2008 South Hannibal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 South Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2008 South Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 South Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 South Hannibal Street is pet friendly.
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2008 South Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 South Hannibal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street have a pool?
No, 2008 South Hannibal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 2008 South Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 South Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 South Hannibal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
