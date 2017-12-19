2008 South Hannibal Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This beautiful 1 bedroom town home has been totally redone. New paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large living room has fireplace and sliding door to the fenced in patio. The bedroom and bath are located upstairs. Over-sized 2 car garage. Available immediately. Only $1500 month. Pets ok with deposit and owners permission. No Section 8. We look for tenants with a combined income of 3x rent. Call for a showing today. This property wonth last long.