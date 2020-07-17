All apartments in Aurora
2007 South Hannibal Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

2007 South Hannibal Street

2007 South Hannibal Street · (720) 422-6194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2007 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Unit also has 2 car garage, and finished basement with laundry room. Credit/Background check required at tenants expense.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Horseshoe Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, front fenced in porch, laundry room, loft, 2 car garage, water free, free snow and trash removal, free landscaping, and club house. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mr Jordan at 720-422-6194 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 South Hannibal Street have any available units?
2007 South Hannibal Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 South Hannibal Street have?
Some of 2007 South Hannibal Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 South Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2007 South Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 South Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
No, 2007 South Hannibal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2007 South Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2007 South Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 2007 South Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 South Hannibal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 South Hannibal Street have a pool?
Yes, 2007 South Hannibal Street has a pool.
Does 2007 South Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 2007 South Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 South Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 South Hannibal Street has units with dishwashers.
