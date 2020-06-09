All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1990 S. Richfield Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1990 S. Richfield Street

1990 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1990 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
1990 S. Richfield Street Available 08/10/19 Rare 3 BR Newer Townhome! Close To Buckley AFB! - Welcome home to this Gorgeous Two-Story Duplex! Main level offers carpeted flooring in a spaciously combined living and dining room. First floor half bath for guests! Off the family room is a small patio and is fenced in for privacy! All bedrooms are up! Washer and Dryer are included! Somerset Village offers a very nice community pool, trash service and front yard maintenance is included! Minutes from the back gate of Buckley AFB and walking distance to shopping! Close to I-225 and E-470! Don't miss this outstanding townhome! Back Yard for Entertaining! Small dogs are approved on a case by case basis.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5077244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 S. Richfield Street have any available units?
1990 S. Richfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 S. Richfield Street have?
Some of 1990 S. Richfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 S. Richfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1990 S. Richfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 S. Richfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1990 S. Richfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 1990 S. Richfield Street offer parking?
No, 1990 S. Richfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 1990 S. Richfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 S. Richfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 S. Richfield Street have a pool?
Yes, 1990 S. Richfield Street has a pool.
Does 1990 S. Richfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1990 S. Richfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 S. Richfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 S. Richfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
