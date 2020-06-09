Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

1990 S. Richfield Street Available 08/10/19 Rare 3 BR Newer Townhome! Close To Buckley AFB! - Welcome home to this Gorgeous Two-Story Duplex! Main level offers carpeted flooring in a spaciously combined living and dining room. First floor half bath for guests! Off the family room is a small patio and is fenced in for privacy! All bedrooms are up! Washer and Dryer are included! Somerset Village offers a very nice community pool, trash service and front yard maintenance is included! Minutes from the back gate of Buckley AFB and walking distance to shopping! Close to I-225 and E-470! Don't miss this outstanding townhome! Back Yard for Entertaining! Small dogs are approved on a case by case basis.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5077244)