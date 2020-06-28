19876 East 59th Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,638 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, custom granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Single Tree Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Ruby Tuesday, Village Inn, Denver International Airport, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-25, and I-225.



Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, Dr Martin Luther King Jr Middle School, Dr. Martin Dr. Early College, and Vista Academy.



Small to medium dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes trash.



