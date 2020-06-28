All apartments in Aurora
19876 East 59th Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

19876 East 59th Avenue

19876 East 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19876 East 59th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,638 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, custom granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Single Tree Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Ruby Tuesday, Village Inn, Denver International Airport, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-25, and I-225.

Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, Dr Martin Luther King Jr Middle School, Dr. Martin Dr. Early College, and Vista Academy.

Small to medium dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

