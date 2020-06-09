All apartments in Aurora
19840 East Amherst Drive

Location

19840 East Amherst Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Aurora! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the dining room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have any available units?
19840 East Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19840 East Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19840 East Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19840 East Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19840 East Amherst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive offer parking?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19840 East Amherst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19840 East Amherst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
