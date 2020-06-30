All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

19839 East Columbia Avenue

19839 East Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19839 East Columbia Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great open layout. This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Located near walking trails, parks and in the Cherry Creek School District. Convenient to Southlands Mall, Buckley AFB, and E-470 and DIA. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have any available units?
19839 East Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19839 East Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19839 East Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19839 East Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19839 East Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue offer parking?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19839 East Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19839 East Columbia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

