Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19792 East Vassar Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 8:12 PM

19792 East Vassar Avenue

19792 East Vassar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19792 East Vassar Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have any available units?
19792 East Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19792 East Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19792 East Vassar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19792 East Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19792 East Vassar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue offer parking?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19792 East Vassar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19792 East Vassar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
