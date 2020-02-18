Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19772 E. Oxford Dr.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19772 E. Oxford Dr.
19772 East Oxford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
19772 East Oxford Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have any available units?
19772 E. Oxford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 19772 E. Oxford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19772 E. Oxford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19772 E. Oxford Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. offer parking?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have a pool?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19772 E. Oxford Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19772 E. Oxford Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
