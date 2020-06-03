All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 19714 East Harvard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19714 East Harvard Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:27 AM

19714 East Harvard Drive

19714 East Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19714 East Harvard Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Aurora! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have any available units?
19714 East Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19714 East Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19714 East Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19714 East Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19714 East Harvard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive offer parking?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19714 East Harvard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19714 East Harvard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College