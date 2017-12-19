Rent Calculator
Aurora, CO
1964 Galena St
Last updated November 18 2019
1 of 2
1964 Galena St
1964 Galena Street
·
No Longer Available
1964 Galena Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!!
Nice house.There is a slab for a 2car garage. Fenced yard.2 small rooms in the attic, all appliances included
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1964 Galena St have any available units?
1964 Galena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1964 Galena St have?
Some of 1964 Galena St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1964 Galena St currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Galena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Galena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Galena St is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Galena St offer parking?
Yes, 1964 Galena St offers parking.
Does 1964 Galena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Galena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Galena St have a pool?
No, 1964 Galena St does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Galena St have accessible units?
No, 1964 Galena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Galena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 Galena St has units with dishwashers.
