19553 E. Princeton Place

Newly Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In The Highpoint Community! Cherry Creek Schools! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this great 4 bedroom 2 bath Bi-level home with single-car attached garage, located in the Highpoint community. Great family neighborhood! A/C! Upper level features living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level features family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry with washer/dryer included. Please call Susan @ 720.226.6840 or email Susanh@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing. Close to Southlands Mall, E-470 and Buckley Air Force Base!



No Section 8.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



No Pets Allowed



