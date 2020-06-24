All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

19553 E. Princeton Place

19553 East Princeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

19553 East Princeton Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Newly Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In The Highpoint Community! Cherry Creek Schools! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this great 4 bedroom 2 bath Bi-level home with single-car attached garage, located in the Highpoint community. Great family neighborhood! A/C! Upper level features living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level features family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry with washer/dryer included. Please call Susan @ 720.226.6840 or email Susanh@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing. Close to Southlands Mall, E-470 and Buckley Air Force Base!

No Section 8.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19553 E. Princeton Place have any available units?
19553 E. Princeton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19553 E. Princeton Place have?
Some of 19553 E. Princeton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19553 E. Princeton Place currently offering any rent specials?
19553 E. Princeton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19553 E. Princeton Place pet-friendly?
No, 19553 E. Princeton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19553 E. Princeton Place offer parking?
Yes, 19553 E. Princeton Place offers parking.
Does 19553 E. Princeton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19553 E. Princeton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19553 E. Princeton Place have a pool?
No, 19553 E. Princeton Place does not have a pool.
Does 19553 E. Princeton Place have accessible units?
No, 19553 E. Princeton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19553 E. Princeton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19553 E. Princeton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
