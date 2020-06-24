19553 E. Princeton Place

Amenities
Newly Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In The Highpoint Community! Cherry Creek Schools! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this great 4 bedroom 2 bath Bi-level home with single-car attached garage, located in the Highpoint community. Great family neighborhood! A/C! Upper level features living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level features family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry with washer/dryer included. Please call Susan @ 720.226.6840 or email Susanh@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing. Close to Southlands Mall, E-470 and Buckley Air Force Base!
No Section 8.
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4746416)