1951 Dayton St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1951 Dayton St

1951 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
1951 Dayton St Available 06/01/20 Cozy Updated Bungalow with Finished Basement - Enjoy all the charm of the 1950's with updated appliances & bathroom and fenced back yard.

3 bedrooms upstairs, with 'bonus bedroom' downstairs. Master bedroom has extra large closet with mirrored doors.

Delightful dining room right off the kitchen, with large window looking into lush (fenced) backyard.

Off the dining room is another 'bonus' room - typically used for hobby room or art studio.

Hardwood floors & updated bathrooms & kitchen.

Near Stanley Marketplace & Montiview Park.
This cozy house can be your new home! Inquire today!

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent.
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

(RLNE4743616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Dayton St have any available units?
1951 Dayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 Dayton St have?
Some of 1951 Dayton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Dayton St currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Dayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Dayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 Dayton St is pet friendly.
Does 1951 Dayton St offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Dayton St offers parking.
Does 1951 Dayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Dayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Dayton St have a pool?
No, 1951 Dayton St does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Dayton St have accessible units?
No, 1951 Dayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Dayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Dayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
