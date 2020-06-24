Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

1951 Dayton St Available 06/01/20 Cozy Updated Bungalow with Finished Basement - Enjoy all the charm of the 1950's with updated appliances & bathroom and fenced back yard.



3 bedrooms upstairs, with 'bonus bedroom' downstairs. Master bedroom has extra large closet with mirrored doors.



Delightful dining room right off the kitchen, with large window looking into lush (fenced) backyard.



Off the dining room is another 'bonus' room - typically used for hobby room or art studio.



Hardwood floors & updated bathrooms & kitchen.



Near Stanley Marketplace & Montiview Park.

This cozy house can be your new home! Inquire today!



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent.

Breed restrictions apply.

Section 8 Accepted.



(RLNE4743616)