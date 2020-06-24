All apartments in Aurora
19498 East Colorado Drive
19498 East Colorado Drive

19498 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19498 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #843599.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,675 square feet of living space!

The wonderful kitchen comes complete with all white appliances and vinyl wood floors. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a media room, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

One small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and yard care. Please note, renter's insurance is required.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19498 East Colorado Drive have any available units?
19498 East Colorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19498 East Colorado Drive have?
Some of 19498 East Colorado Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19498 East Colorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19498 East Colorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19498 East Colorado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19498 East Colorado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19498 East Colorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19498 East Colorado Drive offers parking.
Does 19498 East Colorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19498 East Colorado Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19498 East Colorado Drive have a pool?
No, 19498 East Colorado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19498 East Colorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 19498 East Colorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19498 East Colorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19498 East Colorado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
