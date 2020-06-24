19498 East Colorado Drive

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #843599.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,675 square feet of living space!



The wonderful kitchen comes complete with all white appliances and vinyl wood floors. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a media room, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



One small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and yard care. Please note, renter's insurance is required.



