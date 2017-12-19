All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1925 Akron St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1925 Akron St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Akron St.

1925 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1925 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1925 Akron St. Available 02/15/19 1 Bedroom Duplex!! Cat Friendly - This is an Amazing, Updated, Remodeled, Over sized, 1 bedroom home.
Located in fabulous, Aurora Colorado and available just in time for your summer move, this is the perfect place to call "HOME".
Your new home has all of the latest and greatest in modern comforts including an updated kitchen with new appliances, new designer cabinets, modern lighting, breakfast bar and new flooring.
Your bathroom is also completely updated with a large, relaxing, over-sized bath tub, updated lighting and new vanity.
A large bedroom with ample closet space, big bright windows throughout, private entryway, a large back yard and new washer and dryer complete your new home.
Property is walkable and less than a mile to Stanley Marketplace, Aurora's arts district, & a short commute for those working or studying at the Anschutz Medical Center or Johnson and Wales University.

Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!!

Additional Terms:
* Lower level of a large duplex
* 12 Month Lease
* No Section 8
* $40.00 application fee per applicant
* Tenants must maintain renters insurance
* Shared Washer and Dryer
* Shared backyard
* Tenant must pass criminal and credit background checks
*Cats Welcome!! (with a $30.00 a month pet rent and additional $200.00 deposit)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3318756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Akron St. have any available units?
1925 Akron St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Akron St. have?
Some of 1925 Akron St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Akron St. currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Akron St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Akron St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Akron St. is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Akron St. offer parking?
No, 1925 Akron St. does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Akron St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 Akron St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Akron St. have a pool?
No, 1925 Akron St. does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Akron St. have accessible units?
No, 1925 Akron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Akron St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Akron St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College