1925 Akron St. Available 02/15/19 1 Bedroom Duplex!! Cat Friendly - This is an Amazing, Updated, Remodeled, Over sized, 1 bedroom home.

Located in fabulous, Aurora Colorado and available just in time for your summer move, this is the perfect place to call "HOME".

Your new home has all of the latest and greatest in modern comforts including an updated kitchen with new appliances, new designer cabinets, modern lighting, breakfast bar and new flooring.

Your bathroom is also completely updated with a large, relaxing, over-sized bath tub, updated lighting and new vanity.

A large bedroom with ample closet space, big bright windows throughout, private entryway, a large back yard and new washer and dryer complete your new home.

Property is walkable and less than a mile to Stanley Marketplace, Aurora's arts district, & a short commute for those working or studying at the Anschutz Medical Center or Johnson and Wales University.



Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!!



Additional Terms:

* Lower level of a large duplex

* 12 Month Lease

* No Section 8

* $40.00 application fee per applicant

* Tenants must maintain renters insurance

* Shared Washer and Dryer

* Shared backyard

* Tenant must pass criminal and credit background checks

*Cats Welcome!! (with a $30.00 a month pet rent and additional $200.00 deposit)



No Dogs Allowed



