19125 East Oberlin Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1125501.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Aurora has 1,431 square feet of living space.



Cozy up by the wood-burning fireplace in the living room or spend time in the kitchen, complete with all white appliances. Other amenities include vaulted ceilings and washer and dryer hookups. Relax outside on the back patio and spend time in the fenced back yard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.



Located in the High Point neighborhood, this home offers easy access to Parker Road, E-470, and I-225. Cherry Creek State Park is only a few minutes away, as well as shopping and dining at Arapahoe Crossing and Southlands.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1125501.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.