Aurora, CO
1905 Blackhawk Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1905 Blackhawk Street

1905 Blackhawk St
Location

1905 Blackhawk St, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/966dde90b7 ---- Shadow Tree offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that have recently been updated with designer flooring, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and new paint. This property offers on-site management, laundry facilities and free parking. Located in north Aurora, Shadow Tree apartments are convenient to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, the Anschutz Medical Campus and VA Hospital, as well as the light rail and I-225. The city of Aurora lies just east of Denver, and offers a diverse mix of businesses and cultures. You'll find the University of Colorado Medical Campus, including Children's Hospital, the Pharmacy School and Dental School, the VA Hospital, as well as Buckley Air Force Base. The city boasts acres of outdoor recreation (including 6 golf courses), over 200 ethnic restaurants, and the Stanley Marketplace, a hub of local businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Blackhawk Street have any available units?
1905 Blackhawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Blackhawk Street have?
Some of 1905 Blackhawk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Blackhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Blackhawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1905 Blackhawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Blackhawk Street offers parking.
Does 1905 Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Blackhawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Blackhawk Street have a pool?
No, 1905 Blackhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Blackhawk Street has units with dishwashers.

