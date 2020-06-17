19011 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013 Seven Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, air conditioning, deck. Perfect for a big or small family. Cherry Creek School district. Come see it today. All appliances included and washer/dryer too. Beautiful big backyard. Shed for your tools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
19011 E Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 19011 E Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19011 E Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19011 E Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19011 E Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19011 E Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19011 E Dartmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)