All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 19004 Eastman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19004 Eastman Ave
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

19004 Eastman Ave

19004 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19004 East Eastman Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is posted and Managed by the Property Owner and wont last long in the market so If youre looking for a gorgeous and stylish home, look no further! This property features a nice car garage with tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Youll enjoy relaxing in the spacious living room with a fireplace that perfect for burning wood. Cook your meals in the kitchen that boasts tile countertops, hardwood cabinets and updated appliances. Start your weekend activities off on the sizable patio, inside the landscaped backyard. Make this house your home and Feel free to Text or Call to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19004 Eastman Ave have any available units?
19004 Eastman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19004 Eastman Ave have?
Some of 19004 Eastman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19004 Eastman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19004 Eastman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19004 Eastman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19004 Eastman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19004 Eastman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19004 Eastman Ave offers parking.
Does 19004 Eastman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19004 Eastman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19004 Eastman Ave have a pool?
No, 19004 Eastman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19004 Eastman Ave have accessible units?
No, 19004 Eastman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19004 Eastman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19004 Eastman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College